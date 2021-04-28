Cong, BJP spreading rumours for poll gains, says Errabelli

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: On the last day of campaigning for the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) elections, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Tuesday accused the Congress and BJP leaders of spreading fake news to gain political mileage. He accused TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy and State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar of spreading falsified information regarding the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park to gain political mileage in the GWMC elections. He too participated in several roadshows in the Warangal East constituency with MLA N Narender and contesting candidates.

He also promised to resign from his ministerial position if the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park isn’t operational in the next six months.Speaking to media persons, Dayakar Rao said that the TRS government upgraded the TSIIC industrial park and took up the establishment of five integrated model markets at a cost of `39.87 crore so that fresh vegetables and meat can be supplied to the residents. He added that 4,417 double bedroom houses were built for the underprivileged at a cost of Rs 115 crore. He also pointed out that `173 crore was spent on improving roads, electrification of street lights and other amenities.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar

Rao campaigns for the GWMC elections,

scheduled for April 30, in Warangal on Tuesday

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is keen on the development of Warangal and is allocating sufficient funds for the city. This comes after Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy lambasted the TRS leadership for claiming credit for the development of Warangal due to the central government’s schemes.

However, Rao claimed that the central government had done nothing for the people of Warangal and that the BJP and Congress were spreading false rumours to benefit in GWMC elections. He asked the voters to reject the BJP for failing to set up Tribal University in Mulugu district. He called upon the voters to cast their vote to TRS candidates for the development of the Warangal city.Tribal Welfare Minister, Satyavathi Rathod, Government Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and other leaders also conducted election campaigning in several municipal divisions on Tuesday.