STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Curtain closes on campaigning for seven ULBs

The TSEC had extended the silence period to 72 hours  from 48 hours in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the State.

Published: 28th April 2021 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In compliance with the Telangana State Election Commission’s (TSEC) extension of the silence period for the upcoming elections in the State, curtains came down on the campaigning for two municipal corporations, five municipalities and nine casual vacancies at 5 pm on Tuesday. The elections to the above will be held on Friday. 

The TSEC had extended the silence period to 72 hours  from 48 hours in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the State. Tuesday was the last day for campaign in these seven municipalities.A total of 500 candidates are in the fray for elections in the 66 wards of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), about 251 are contesting for the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections for 60 wards. TRS candidate Chava Madhuri has been elected unanimously from Ward 10 of KMC.

 For Siddipet municipality, 236 candidates are contesting in 43 wards; 66 candidates in Atchampet (20 wards); 93 in Nakrekal (20 wards); 112 candidates in Jadcherla (27 wards) and 49 in Kothur for 20 wards.
Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm on April 30. Repoll, if any, will be held on May 2, while counting of votes will take place on May 3.

Polls to the nine casual vacancies in nine ULBs will also be held, including Ward 18 of Lingojiguda in L B Nagar.Meanwhile, TSEC has appointed MAUD Secretary C Sudharshan Reddy as the general observer to Jadcherla municipality of Mahbubnagar district to oversee the balance election process. The TSEC also provided voters above the age of 80, people with disability, and those infected with Covid-19 an option to apply online for postal ballot after April 14. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp