Curtain closes on campaigning for seven ULBs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In compliance with the Telangana State Election Commission’s (TSEC) extension of the silence period for the upcoming elections in the State, curtains came down on the campaigning for two municipal corporations, five municipalities and nine casual vacancies at 5 pm on Tuesday. The elections to the above will be held on Friday.

The TSEC had extended the silence period to 72 hours from 48 hours in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the State. Tuesday was the last day for campaign in these seven municipalities.A total of 500 candidates are in the fray for elections in the 66 wards of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), about 251 are contesting for the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections for 60 wards. TRS candidate Chava Madhuri has been elected unanimously from Ward 10 of KMC.

For Siddipet municipality, 236 candidates are contesting in 43 wards; 66 candidates in Atchampet (20 wards); 93 in Nakrekal (20 wards); 112 candidates in Jadcherla (27 wards) and 49 in Kothur for 20 wards.

Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm on April 30. Repoll, if any, will be held on May 2, while counting of votes will take place on May 3.

Polls to the nine casual vacancies in nine ULBs will also be held, including Ward 18 of Lingojiguda in L B Nagar.Meanwhile, TSEC has appointed MAUD Secretary C Sudharshan Reddy as the general observer to Jadcherla municipality of Mahbubnagar district to oversee the balance election process. The TSEC also provided voters above the age of 80, people with disability, and those infected with Covid-19 an option to apply online for postal ballot after April 14.