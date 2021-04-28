Kishan sees a scam in every State project

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: On the last day of campaigning for the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections, Minister of State for Home Affairs and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy launched a volley of attacks on the ruling TRS government on Tuesday.

Kishan, who was in Khammam on Tuesday, said that the TRS government is displaying a step-motherly attitude towards the district. Though the government is allocating crores of rupees in the State Budget for irrigation projects in Khammam, it’s not spending it. He said that TRS government failed to complete the Sitarasma Lift Irrigation Project and Bhakta Ramadasu Lift Irrigation though they were commenced seven years back.

“There is only one Chief Minister in India who has not visited the Secretariat even once in six years. The farmhouse of K Chandrasekhar Rao is now shaped like a Secretariat. There is a scam in every project of Telangana and there is no accountability of the government”, he said.

Kishan said that once the BJP comes to power, it will expose the corrupt practices of CM KCR and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay. The BJP leader added that the roads from Khammam to Warangal and Khammam to Vijayawada were developed with the funds allocated by the Centre.