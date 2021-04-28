Max doses of vax for Telangana, says Ella

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bharat Biotech has assured that it would provide maximum vaccine doses to Telangana to be utilised under ‘free Covid-19 vaccine for all’ programme. An announcement to this effect was made by the State government after Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting with Bharat Biotech MD Dr Krishna Ella on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary informed Ella that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had decided to vaccinate the entire population free of cost, and requested him to accord priority to Telangana and to supply maximum doses. Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Bharat Biotech Director Dr Sai Prasad were also present at the meeting.

“Bharat Biotech has responded positively and agreed to provide maximum vaccine doses to Telangana,” a press release stated. It may be recalled that the government decided to provide vaccine free of cost to the State’s four crore population and began efforts to procure the required doses.