New high of 10K a new low for Telangana

The rampant second wave of Covid-19 shows no signs of abating.

Published: 28th April 2021 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

A woman holds on to two children as they wait their turn to get tested for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

A woman holds on to two children as they wait their turn to get tested for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo| AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The rampant second wave of Covid-19 shows no signs of abating. On Monday, the State recorded 10,122 cases of the deadly virus, setting yet another peak. This is almost a 54 per cent increase in cases from the previous day, when 6,551 cases were detected. The count of active cases now stands at 69,221 cases.

Even more worrying is the statistic of test positivity rate in the State, which has risen up to 10.7 per cent. The high figure has resulted from the rapidly rising cases as well as the State conducting fewer tests — it is unable to cross even the 1 lakh mark in terms of tests conducted. On Monday, to detect 10,122 cases, 94,169 tests were conducted.

A comparison of key statistics 30 days apart indicates how grim the situation has become. On March 27, the State recorded just 495 new cases and 4,241 active cases. In the intervening 30 days, active cases have risen by a scarcely believable 1,500 per cent.

Meanwhile, admitting that Telangana is indeed short on beds for Covid-19 patients, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said there was a shortfall of about 500 beds. Alarmed by this news, apart from that of lack of ventilators and oxygen beds, the State has decided to add 3,010 beds across various government hospitals, which will all have oxygen support along with CPAP facilities.

Deaths on the rise as 52 succumb on Monday

Furthermore, the number of deaths per day are also on the rise. On Monday, 52 individuals died of the virus. The Greater Hyderbad Municipal Corporation limits recorded 1,440 cases on the day, followed by 751 cases in Medchal and 653 in Warangal Urban district. 

The impact of the poll rallies conducted as part of campaigning for the local bodies’ elections is evident in a few districts such as Khammam, which recorded 424 cases, Rangareddy (621), Mahbubnagar (417), Nagarkurnool (257) and Siddipet (230). Warangal Urban, which already has the third highest cases in the State, will also be the venue of the municipal elections.

Even as the cases are rising, the number of micro-containment zones are few, with just 272 such zones coming up in the State, of which 42 are within GHMC limits. Medchal, the second-worst hit district, has just six containment zones.
 

