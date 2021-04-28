Nirmal government hospital lacks oxygen beds to treat Covid patients

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The 100-bed Nirmal government hospital is cracking under the pressure of the pandemic as it only has five oxygen beds left. The hospital was fully turned into a Covid care facility in the wake of the second wave. Authorities are now being forced to refer emergency patients to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, Nizamabad government hospital or RIMS in Adilabad. Speaking to Express, Nirmal GH Superintendent Devender Reddy said that they were not equipped to handle emergency patients anymore due to lack of oxygen beds.

“We are referring such patients to Gandhi Hospital or other major hospitals because we can only give normal treatment here,” he said. Meanwhile, Nirmal District Collector Mushraff Ali Faruqui held talks with Nizamabad Collector C Narayana Reddy regarding the supply of oxygen. The district officials hoped that oxygen tankers brought from Odisha would bring some relief to Nirmal, but that was not to be.

40-yr-old dies

A 40-year-old woman died of Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at RIMS. She was admitted to Nirmal GH on April 23. Her family alleged that she was later moved to RIMS because the Nirmal hospital had no oxygen facility.