STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Nirmal government hospital lacks oxygen beds to treat Covid patients

The  100-bed Nirmal government hospital is cracking under the pressure of the pandemic as it only has five oxygen beds left.

Published: 28th April 2021 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

oxygen covid patient

A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD:  The  100-bed Nirmal government hospital is cracking under the pressure of the pandemic as it only has five oxygen beds left. The hospital was fully turned into a Covid care facility in the wake of the second wave. Authorities are now being forced to refer emergency patients to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, Nizamabad government hospital or RIMS in Adilabad. Speaking to Express, Nirmal GH Superintendent Devender Reddy said that they were not equipped to handle emergency patients anymore due to lack of oxygen beds.

“We are referring such patients to Gandhi Hospital or other major hospitals because we can only give normal treatment here,” he said. Meanwhile, Nirmal District Collector Mushraff Ali Faruqui held talks with Nizamabad Collector C Narayana Reddy regarding the supply of oxygen. The district officials hoped that oxygen tankers brought from Odisha would bring some relief to Nirmal, but that was not to be.

40-yr-old dies

A 40-year-old woman died of Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at RIMS. She was admitted to Nirmal GH on April 23. Her family alleged that she was later moved to RIMS because the Nirmal hospital had no oxygen facility.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmal government hospital oxygen Covid
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp