Telangana has sufficient oxygen supply at the moment: Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Eatala Rajender, on Tuesday, said that the State would ready 200 beds in NIMS Hospital for doctors and other officials, and that about 350 oxygen-supported beds have already been readied in ESI Nacharam. “These will be available for the public from tomorrow (Wednesday), after Labour Minister Mallareddy meets officials,” said Eatala.

Oxygen supply

Further stressing that the State was presently having sufficient oxygen, he said that as against the usage of 250-270 metric tonnes of oxygen for corona patients, Telangana was receiving a supply of 400 metric tonnes. “We were the first State to deploy aircraft for getting oxygen after news from Delhi, UP and Maharashtra on oxygen shortage came forth. The oxygen from Odisha will be shared both with government and private hospitals,” he added. Eatala said the State has urged the Centre to redirect the supply for Telangana from Bellary instead of Odisha to cut short the time spent on road travel.

Changed approach

With growing cases, the approach for treatment will also change, informed the Minister. “We are going to set up government isolation care centres.” These will be lower degree treating centres for patients who have stabilised after hospital intervention,” Eatala added.

Vaccine policy ‘narrow-minded’

Criticising the Centre’s policy of forcing states to procure vaccines for all between 18-45 years, the Health Minister termed the decision “narrowminded”. “The Centre must remember that `35,000 crore is people’s money. It should have been spent on vaccine. Instead, they are making States fund it,” he said. “We urge you to reconsider your decision. If we are facing this shortage now, it is because the vaccine was sent to other countries before vaccinating patients here,” he said.