Three held for illegal oxygen transportation

HYDERABAD: Three men, who were reportedly transporting oxygen cylinders illegally, were arrested by Malkajgiri police on Tuesday.During night patrolling, the police received credible information on illegal transportation of oxygen cylinders heading towards Moula Ali, ECIL. The accused vehicle driver Syed Abdulla, 33, along with Mohammed Mazar, 37, are residents of Chandrayangutta and Falaknuma respectively.

When they failed to produce any documents for oxygen transportation, the third accused revealed that its being done for an NGO. The accused said the consignment was for ‘Mass Foundation’, which doesn’t exist, and added that they supply free oxygen cylinders, medical services at home and ambulance to the needy Covid-19 patients.

The patrolling staff of Malkajgiri police had already been checking the vehicles passing through and noticed a suspicious Omni van. When checked, they had five oxygen cylinders, each having 150 litres capacity, and seized it from the accused. The accused were charged under Disaster Management Act and IPC 420 and 188.