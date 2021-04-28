STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS Foundation Day  dulled by Covid crisis 

 The 20th Foundation day of TRS was celebrated in a low-key manner on Tuesday, due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The 20th Foundation day of TRS was celebrated in a low-key manner on Tuesday, due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. Both TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and working president KT Rama Rao were away from the celebrations this year, as they tested positive for Covid-19. However, ministers and senior leaders celebrated the foundation day across the state with few members, while following the Covid-19 norms. 

Senior TRS leaders garland the Telangana Talli statue on the ocassion of 20th Foundation Day on Tuesday

At Telangana Bhavan, TRS secretary-general K Keshava Rao hoisted the party flag. Addressing later, Keshava Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao realised the dreams of the people by achieving separate statehood for Telangana.

Keshava Rao said the first generation Telangana movement could not succeed due to various factors, but, Chandrasekhar Rao succeeded in the second phase of Telangana movement. Keshava Rao garlanded Telangana Talli and Prof Jaya Shankar statues at the party office in the presence of TRS leaders.

