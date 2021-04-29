STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Covid-19 cloud likely to loom large over Warangal civic body, affect voter turnout

The officials will also deploy one medical officer at each polling station to cater to the needs of the voters.

Published: 29th April 2021 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections, polling, polls

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By U Mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: At a time when Telangana is witnessing an exponential rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, as many as two municipal corporations and five municipalities will, as per the schedule announced around two weeks ago, go to polls on April 30 itself. It seems as if the authorities concerned have not learnt any lesson from the conduction of Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly bypoll, which resulted in Nalgonda district witnessing a week-onweek increase in cases by about 99 per cent.

Meanwhile, most political parties, their leaders and contestants are now worried that the situation might affect the polling percentage, which is likely to be anywhere between 30 and 35 per cent. As a result, the politicos are leaving no stone unturned to increase the polling percentage.It may be mentioned here that no political parties had followed pandemic protocols while organising public programmes as part of their campaigns for elections to all divisions under Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), which will definitely take a toll on the district in the coming few days.

“Despite knowing the gravity of the situation, politicians organised mass public events, wherein people turned out in large numbers, and gathered without maintaining social distancing norms,” lamented M Santhosh, a citizen activist. “I have never missed my vote, since the day I turned 18. But, this time I have decided to give it a skip, in light of the massive spike in number of cases. I don’t want to risk the lives of me and my family members. It is ridiculous that the very same government, which wants the people not to step out their our homes, is now asking us to turn out in large numbers to exercise our franchise,” he added.

According to GWMC officials, there are a total of 6,53,240 voters in the GWMC limits, of which 3,29,964 are women, 3,23,100 are men and 176 others. The officials have already arranged 898 polling stations across 66 divisions. They are now focused on making arrangements to ensure that all voters who arrive to exercise their franchise follow Covid norms. The officials will also deploy one medical officer at each polling station to cater to the needs of the voters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly bypoll Nalgonda COVID 19
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp