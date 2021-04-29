STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

COVID-19: No lockdown, hint Telangana Home Minister, Health chief

However, the Director of Public Health Dr G S Rao issued a statement that said no such report was given.

Published: 29th April 2021 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Lockdown

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: STATING that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was not interested in imposing a complete lockdown in the State, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said a final decision on it would be taken after the CM conducted a review.

The Minister felt that imposing a lockdown would hit the economy. Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday after holding a review on the Covid-19 situation with police officials, Mahmood Ali said that the CM would conduct a review soon. He directed the officials to take action against those who were selling Covid-19 medicines in the black market.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Health Department has clarified that they have not submitted any report to the government recommending a lockdown. The clarification came in after rumours were afloat that the State is likely to go into a lockdown in May owing to the rising number cases. However, the Director of Public Health Dr G S Rao issued a statement that said no such report was given.

“Currently there is stability in the way Covid-19 cases are rising. Going by this trend, we can say that in the next 3-4 weeks, if people maintain the same level of caution, the second wave can be brought under control,” said Dr Rao

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana lockdown Telangana
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp