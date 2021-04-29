COVID-19: No lockdown, hint Telangana Home Minister, Health chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: STATING that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was not interested in imposing a complete lockdown in the State, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said a final decision on it would be taken after the CM conducted a review.

The Minister felt that imposing a lockdown would hit the economy. Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday after holding a review on the Covid-19 situation with police officials, Mahmood Ali said that the CM would conduct a review soon. He directed the officials to take action against those who were selling Covid-19 medicines in the black market.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Health Department has clarified that they have not submitted any report to the government recommending a lockdown. The clarification came in after rumours were afloat that the State is likely to go into a lockdown in May owing to the rising number cases. However, the Director of Public Health Dr G S Rao issued a statement that said no such report was given.

“Currently there is stability in the way Covid-19 cases are rising. Going by this trend, we can say that in the next 3-4 weeks, if people maintain the same level of caution, the second wave can be brought under control,” said Dr Rao