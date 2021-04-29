STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Disposing mounting medical waste a hazard

As per the government guidelines, hazardous waste has to be disposed of scientifically, without risking the environment and human health.

Published: 29th April 2021 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Biomedical Waste

Biomedical Waste (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The surge in Covid cases has also led to a multifold increase in biomedical waste produced in the city. According to the data received by the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), till last year, an average of 800 kgs to 1 metric tonne of biomedical waste collected from the city everyday. However, this year, it has increased to 1.2 to 3 metric tonnes daily.

As per the government guidelines, hazardous waste has to be disposed of scientifically, without risking the environment and human health. While government officials claim there is no cause of concern, the reality seems to be different.

Speaking to Express, a TSPCB official from the Biomedical Waste Management Department, said, “Everything is being monitored properly. We have complete information on where Covid patients live and based on it, workers are collecting the waste as per the CPCB guidelines. The waste is also being disposed in a scientific manner.”

However, when Express spoke to Covid patients who were are in home isolation in various parts of the city, they had a different story. “Four members in our family tested positive almost a week ago, and because our symptoms were mild, all of us opted for home quarantine. Soon, after we tested positive we stopped throwing our waste in the common area hoping that the municipality will reach out to us. But, till now that has not happened. Eventually, we were forced to throw our waste along with the everyday waste. However, we are not throwing the waste immediately, so that it will not affect the garbage collectors,” said 45-year-old, Naveen (name changed on request), who lives in Banjara hills.

Another couple, who were in a home quarantine in the Begumpet area, said that they did not even get a call from any State officials asking if they were in home isolation. “After we tested positive, our society people asked us not to leave the garbage outside. So for days, it was kept inside our homes, and later we had to give it to our caregivers to throw it in another area, as no one from the Sanitation Department ever came to collect our garbage. We are scared for others,” said 31-year-old Meenal (name changed). Many other Covid patients narrated similar accounts.

When asked, the workers from the State Mazdoor Unions, who are part of the GHMC Sanitation Department, why biomedical waste was not being collected from house of patients, they said, unlike last year, this time they did not have information about containment zones and houses which have Covid patients.

“We are regularly collecting garbage from all areas, there are masks, PPEs, injections, and other medical waste everywhere. The Sanitation Department officials told us that soon they will make a list of containment areas and will give us, but till now that has not happened,” said a sanitation worker. Multiple attempts by Express to reach out to the GHMC officials over the issue, turned out futile.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid medical waste COVID 19 Coronavirus Medical waste
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp