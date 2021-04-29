STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC bars Telangana from implementing LRS and BRS

The High Court gave the order while disposing of various petitions pending before it.

Published: 29th April 2021 10:28 AM

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State government not to implement Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) and Building Regularisation Scheme (BRS) in the State until the Supreme Court adjudicates on the matter. 

The High Court gave the order while disposing of various petitions pending before it.The High Court, in January, had issued an order restraining the State government from implementing the two schemes while adjourning the case to April 28, since the Supreme Court had issued notices to all states and UTs as all of them were coming out with similar regularisation schemes. 

On Wednesday, the High Court asked the State government not to take any coercive steps in implementation of both the schemes and disposed off the petitions though the State had submitted that it had not yet filed its counter in the Supreme Court. 

The petitioners had challenged the constitutional validity of GO 131 issued on August 31, 2020 for regularisation of unapproved and illegal layouts under the LRS in the rural and urban areas of the State and prayed that certain rules in Telangana Regularisation of Unapproved and Illegal Layout Rules, 2020 under GO 131 be declared as illegal.

