Telangana: Boys forced to do sit-ups for not wearing masks 

JANGAON: A gram panchayat secretary in the district who made two minor boys do sit-ups and frog jumps on a hot afternoon for not wearing masks has been severely criticised for his actions. Parents of other students and local villagers have slammed the secretary, raising the question as to who would take responsibility if something adverse happens to the kids.

The incident occurred at Bhanjipeta village under Ragunathpally mandal of the district on Tuesday. A video of the two kids carrying out the sit-ups and frog jumps, which the official shot on his phone, went viral on social media on Wednesday. The secretary has been identified as K Raga Reddy and works in Bhanipeta village.

The minors too are residents of Bhanipeta and study in classes IV and V. The boys were going to a nearby general store without a mask. While they were returning to their house, Reddy observed that the two boys and started dishing out his brand of punishment to them.

Speaking to Express, Ragunathpally SI B Rajesh said they had received a complaint pertaining to the incident. A case has not been registered yet, but police are investigating the incident, Rajesh said. Collector K Nikhila was not available for a comment.