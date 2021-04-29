Telangana CM KCR tests negative, likely to review Covid situation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao tested negative for Covid-19 after undergoing a Rapid Antigen Test on Wednesday. The result of RT-PCR test, which was also done on him, will be known on Thursday. The Chief Minister’s personal physician, Dr MV Rao and his team conducted the Covid-19 tests on the CM, who is currently in home quarantine at his farmhouse in Erravalli on city’s outskirts.

“As part of the tests, Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests were conducted on the Chief Minister. The rapid test result came negative, while the RT-PCR test results will be known tomorrow,” an official release said.

The Chief Minister tested positive for Covid-19 on April 19. As he tested negative for Covid-19 on Wednesday, he is expected to review the Covid-19 situation in the State either on Thursday or Friday.

The present guidelines issued by the State government, like night curfew, will be in force till April 30. Further action plans for controlling the pandemic and also on vaccination drive will be finalised by the Chief Minister at the review.