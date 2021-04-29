Telangana left with just 1.2 lakh Covid vaccine doses, enough for a day 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A vaccine shortage has hit the State again. On Wednesday, Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G Srinivasa Rao said that Telangana was left with just 1.2 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine which will be sufficient only for the coming day. He said as the State ramped up its vaccination drive, it needs more doses now.This shortage comes on a day when the country embarked on its ambitious plan to vaccinate the 18-45 age group.

The DPH further urged people to not walk into PHCs for vaccination. “Please book the dates online and only then go to the vaccine centre. At present, vaccinations and tests are happening on the same premises. Therefore, large gatherings can lead to spread of infection,” he added.

As on Wednesday morning, slots for vaccination were available in only around a dozen government healthcare facilities on the CoWIN portal. At various vaccination centres Express visited, many elderly people who could not register online were turned away by the staff. Meanwhile, Many private hospitals have run out of vaccines and have stopped the vaccination drive.