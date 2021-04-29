Telangana scrambles to get its hospitals fixed

V Nilesh By

HYDERABAD: As the ongoing medical crisis caused by the pandemic has exposed various chinks in the public health infrastructure, the Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation has, in the past one month, issued a slew of tenders calling for the addition of new treatment facilities, medical equipment, buildings and renovations in the government hospitals across the State.

While these new additions will prove a shot in the arm for the ailing government hospitals in Telangana, it is to be seen as to how long it takes for them to materialise into reality, as the tenders have just been called for. The bids are yet to be received and importantly, most of these works are pegged to be completed only 1-2 months after the private contractors take them up, which means they will not be ready to aid the State in fighting the ongoing second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

By Wednesday night 9 pm, as many as 45 tenders were issued by the TSMSIDC for the installation of oxygen pipelines in various hospitals across the State for around 2,500 beds at a total cost of around `6 crore. These hospitals include the various District and Area Hospitals across the State, including those in Hyderabad.

The same day, it was announced by Director of Medical Education, Dr Ramesh Reddy that the State will provide oxygen lines for 10,000 beds in government healthcare facilities. Apart from this, the TSMSIDC has also issued tenders calling for the procurement and supply of medical equipment for the departments of General Surgery, Orthopedic and Surgical Gastroentrology in Osmania General Hospital, where the number of patients being treated has increased due to Gandhi Hospital now being designated as a dedicated Covid-19 hospital.

It has also called for tenders for the installation of high tension power supply with transformers and allied works at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS), Gachibowli at a cost of `3 crore; establishment of State Liver Unit for modular Operation Theatres and modern ICUs at Gandhi Hospital; procurement of 1,000 oxygen pre-set regulator with flow meter, humidifier and spanner compatible to B-type cylinders for government hospitals, construction of medical sub-centres across districts etc.

