Telangana to provide oxygen lines to 10,000 additional beds

The announcement to this effect was made by Dr Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education, on Wednesday.

Published: 29th April 2021 10:51 AM

A doctor tending to a COVID-positive patient.

A doctor tending to a COVID-positive patient. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the surging Covid-19 cases, the Telangana government has decided to convert about 10,000 regular beds into oxygen beds by fitting new oxygen lines to them at all its hospitals. The entire project will cost Rs 20 crore. The announcement to this effect was made by Dr Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education, on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, Dr Reddy said: “As you know, every hospital has liquid oxygen tanks that store oxygen for days, ensuring no shortfall. With this in mind, we are expanding the process of laying more oxygen lines which will be complete shortly.”

The other senior health officials, who were present at the news conference, were confident that this surge will slowly lose steam and by the end of May it will peak out. “Cases are more now but they will reduce as we are seeing overwhelming co-operation from people in wearing masks and in taking vaccination. A few more cases, the incidence will decline as it did in the first wave,” said Dr GS Rao, Director of Public Health.

The senior health officials said that from now on only those with symptoms will be given a Rapid Antigen Test at the government testing centres. The decision was taken after several individuals were seen coming for testing every day leading to heavy rush. “We urge you to only visit the PHCs if you have symptoms. At this stage of the pandemic, one must avoid going outdoors as frequent trips may heighten the risk of infection. If you have redness in eyes, cold, cough, fever, loss of smell or taste, then go for a test. If not better to avoid visiting testing centres,” Dr Rao said.

He further noted that the Telangana was conducting far more tests than other states, including neighbouring states of AP and even tested up to 1.30 lakh test last week. “Nationwide the production is just 17 lakh RAT kits a day. In such a situation Telangana can’t order for two lakh kits. Despite these constraints, we are conducting largest number of tests,” Dr Rao maintained.

