Telangana records 8,061 Covid-19 cases, 56 deaths

Telangana continued to test fewer individuals on Tuesday, and managed to detect only 8,061 cases of Covid-19.

Published: 29th April 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

A medic takes swab sample of a women for testing on Wednesday

A medic takes swab sample of a women for testing on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana continued to test fewer individuals on Tuesday, and managed to detect only 8,061 cases of Covid-19. The State detected these with about 77,029-odd tests. On the same day, about 56 deaths were also reported. The active cases in the State are now at 72,133. A likely cause in the sudden drop in cases from 10,122 on Monday to just 8,061 on Tuesday is the fewer number of tests conducted. On Monday, the State had conducted 94,164 tests. The Test Positivity Rate with fewer tests is 10.46%.

The areas from where the majority of the cases are coming is GHMC (1,508) Medchal (673), Rangareddy (514), Sangareddy (373), Nalgonda (311) which lead to the overall caseloads.  The extent of new cases in districts like Nizamabad and Nirmal, which are the epicentres of the second wave, have normalised with the same number of cases steadily.  Nizamabad saw 291 cases, while Nirmal has 109. There are 278 containment zones in the State and 45 in Hyderabad.

