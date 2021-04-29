Use govt buildings as isolation centres for people who are Covid positive: Telangana 

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: In view of the rising Covid cases towns and villages, TS Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar suggested all government schools and buildings to be utilized as isolation centres. He called to the Rajanna-Sircilla district collector D Krishna Bhaskar in this regard on Wednesday.

“Covid has affected people, they are suffering a lot due to the lack of facilities at their respective houses. There is a need to set up isolation centres for them,” he told the collector.

Kumar advised the collector and and district medical and health officers to use government schools in villages as isolation centres, police training centre for people of Sircilla town, and for Vemulawada people, local government buildings must be used as isolation centres. District authorities quickly swung into action. District Medical Officer Dr B Sriramulu directed that Vemulawada temple, and the Agriculture Polytechnic College in Sircilla to be set up as Covid isolation centres. People who tested positive and need home isolation can be admitted at these centres.