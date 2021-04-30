STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Appoint chairman or shut down TSPSC: HC

The court asked the government to submit a report after filling all the vacancies in the TSPSC.

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday took the State government to task for the delay in appointing a chairman and the other members to the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), and asked it to do it within the next four weeks or shut it down completely. Taking up a PIL filed by J Shankar, an unemployed youth, the High Court expressed surprise over the fact that only one member is remaining in the commission after all others have retired. The court wanted the government to attend to it immediately as it was a very crucial organisation. The court asked the government to submit a report after filling all the vacancies in the TSPSC. Advocate General BS Prasad submitted to the court that chairman and members would be appointed to the TSPSC as asked. The court adjourned the case to June 17 for further hearing.

