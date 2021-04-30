Appoint chairman or shut down TSPSC: HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday took the State government to task for the delay in appointing a chairman and the other members to the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), and asked it to do it within the next four weeks or shut it down completely. Taking up a PIL filed by J Shankar, an unemployed youth, the High Court expressed surprise over the fact that only one member is remaining in the commission after all others have retired. The court wanted the government to attend to it immediately as it was a very crucial organisation. The court asked the government to submit a report after filling all the vacancies in the TSPSC. Advocate General BS Prasad submitted to the court that chairman and members would be appointed to the TSPSC as asked. The court adjourned the case to June 17 for further hearing.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Government to import 4.5 lakh vials of antiviral drug Remdesivir
With stocks running low, Tamil Nadu may not begin COVID vaccinations for 18-plus on May 1
'Miss You Papa': Riddhima Kapoor pens down emotional note for her late father Rishi Kapoor
Bhopal auto driver sells wife's jewellery, converts vehicle into free ambulance for Covid patients
Rose Valley ponzi scam: Enforcement Directorate takes possession of Rs 304-crore assets
High Courts should avoid unnecessary, off-the-cuff remarks: SC in special COVID-19 hearing