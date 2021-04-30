Decision on extension of curfew today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government will take a decision on whether or not to extend night curfew,which is in force now, on Friday. The Advocate General made a submission to the Telangana High Court on Thursday that the State will take a decision after Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar reviews the status of the incidence of Covid-19 with district collectors and other senior officials on Friday.

The night curfew imposed on April 20 will be in force till 5 am on May 1. As a decision has to be taken on Friday on the extension, the High Court asked the government whether it had taken any call on this count.

The Advocate General, later on Thursday evening, submitted to the court that the Chief Secretary at his meeting on Friday would not only discuss the need or otherwise of the night curfew in force but also other restrictions that required to be imposed. The court, while making it clear that it was not giving any suggestions to the government, said that it was only asking for measures to arrest the spread of the pandemic which should be taken keeping in view the ground realities.