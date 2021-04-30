Government teacher on polling duty in Telangana's Warangal dies of heart attack

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A government school teacher, M Ramesh Babu, died of a heart attack while executing duties as a polling official for the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation election, in the polling station of 57th Division, Samaiah Nagar, in Hanamkonda on Friday.

Ramesh Babu was working as teacher in the Government High School at Kondapur Thanda under Chilpur Mandal of Jangaon district. He suffered a heart attack during the polling duty and was rushed to MGM Hospital in Warangal.

He was declared brought dead by the hospital.