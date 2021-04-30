STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kakatiya Hosp to treat non-Covid cases

Published: 30th April 2021 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao inspects facilities at the Kakatiya Medical College on Thursday

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao inspected the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) Super Speciality Hospital on Thursday, and said treatment of non-Covid ailments would begin at the hospital from Friday. With the numbers of cases of Covid cases on a rise in erstwhile Warangal, the State-run MGM Hospital would once again serve as the nodal Covid- 19 treatment centre, Rao said.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Minister said the super- specialty hospital was set up on the premises of KMC at a cost of Rs 150 crore. He said all construction related works of the hospital, including works related to electrical and plumbing connections and fire-fighting equipment have been completed.

“There is continuous water supply in the hospital. ICU monitoring is complete. Medical oxygen, CT scan, Xray system, lab, ultrasound computer and medical furniture are close to completion and the dialysis unit is being set up,” he added. Stating that there was no shortage of medical oxygen at the hospital, he appealed to doctors to work without taking any leaves.

100-bed hospital soon in Vemulawada

Rajanna-Sircilla: A 100-bed hospital is being readied at Thippapur on the outskirts of Vemulawada. District Collector D Krishna Bhasker, who inspected the hospital site on Thursday, directed the authorities concerned to expedite the work

