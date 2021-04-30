STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Noted illustrator Chandra dies at 74

Chandra portrayed a teacher in the movie Chalicheemalu directed by Devadas Kanakala.

Noted illustrator, art director and writer Maidam Chandrudu, 74, who died of Covid-19, on Wednesday

HYDERABAD: Noted illustrator, art director and writer Maidam Chandrudu, known as Chandra, died of Covid-19 here on Wednesday night. He was 74. He is survived by his wife, son and two daughters. Chandra, born in a village near Jangaon in Warangal district, drew cover page illustrations for several popular weekly journals, including Andhra Prabha.

Inspired by Bapu and Satyamurthy, Chandra took up drawing as a profession. After Bapu, he was the only Telugu artist who drew illustrations in large numbers for cover pages of weeklies. He worked actively in the Revolutionary Writers Association for some time, and also worked at the Dr BR Ambedkar Open University. He left his mark on movies too, by working as an art director for several movies, acted in some movies and directed some tele-films and serials. He also conducted a course on fine arts at JNTU. 

Chandra portrayed a teacher in the movie Chalicheemalu directed by Devadas Kanakala. He played small roles in Vurummadi Bratukulu, Chillara Devullu, Manchu Pallaki and other movies. He worked in the technical fields for Chillara Devullu and Maa Bhoomi, among other films. He was closely associated with Dasaradhi Krishnamacharya and Kaloji Narayana Rao. 

Chandra’s wife Vijaya Bhargavi, a teacher, also penned several novels including Anuraga Vanchita, which was the basis for the Telugu movie Urvasi. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao mourned Chandra’s death and conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family. Telangana State Beverages Corporation former chairman G Devi Prasad Rao said that the void created by the death of Chandra in the field of art can not be filled up.

