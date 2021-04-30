STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pandemic or not, parties spare no effort to woo voters

Meanwhile, the police have seized Rs 3 lakh unaccounted cash and registered cases against 32 persons for hoarding liquor.

Published: 30th April 2021 09:09 AM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Candidates of all the major political parties are leaving no stone unturned to win the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) polls, which is scheduled to be held on Friday. Sources say that the candidates have appointed in-charges in their respective wards to distribute money to voters.

Reportedly, TRS leaders are purchasing votes at Rs 1,500, while the BJP is paying every voter Rs 1,000. The Congress, meanwhile, is giving away Rs 500 for a vote. Also, the in-charges have been directed to ensure that the voting percentage was high this time. Major political party leaders and candidates are worried that the votes may get split with many Independent candidates in the fray. A few parties had even convinced the Independents to withdraw their decision to contest the polls. Meanwhile, the police have seized Rs 3 lakh unaccounted cash and registered cases against 32 persons for hoarding liquor.

