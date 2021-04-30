Seven ULBs go to polls today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amidst the pandemic, elections to Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), Khammam Municipal Corporations (KMC), Siddipet, Jadcherla, Kothur, Achampet and Nakrekal municipalities will be held from 7 am to 5 pm on Friday.

In all, as many as 1,307 candidates are in the fray. This includes 502 candidates for 66 wards in the GWMC, and 251 candidates for 60 wards in Khammam Municipal Corporation. It may be mentioned that TRS candidate, Chava Madhuri, has been elected unanimously from KMC’s Ward 10.

Siddipet municipality has 236 candidates for 43 wards, Atchampet 66 candidates for 20 wards, Nakrekal 93 candidates for 20 wards, Jadcherla 112 candidates for 27 wards, and Kothur 47 candidates for 20 wards. Repoll, if any, will be held on May 2. Counting of votes will take place on May 3.

The Telangana State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi has instructed all the concerned officials to monitor the elections closely, and ensure that Covid-19 guidelines are strictly adhered to by voters, political parties and officials. As many as 9,809 polling personnel would be deployed for the conduct of polls.