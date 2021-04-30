STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TS records 58 deaths, 7,994 cases in a day

The reduction in the number of tests from one lakh to about 75,000 has occurred over four days.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At first glance, it may appear that Telangana has seen a fall in Covid-19 cases, with just 7,994 cases reported on Wednesday. However, a closer analysis shows that the State is simply conducting fewer tests. On Wednesday, only 75,456 tests were conducted to detect these 7,994 cases. The test positivity rate is currently at 10.59 per cent. Just a day before, 77,029 were conducted, while the TPR was 10.46 per cent. The reduction in the number of tests from one lakh to about 75,000 has occurred over four days.

Of the 75,456 tests, about 60,000 tests were conducted by the government. On the same day, 58 deaths were also reported, which is the highest ever single day toll. The total death toll in the State now stands at 2,208. The active cases in the State are currently at 76,060. GHMC reported 1.630 cases, Medchal 615 and Rangareddy 558. 

