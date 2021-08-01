Agriculture Minister requests fertilizer cooperative to set up nano urea plant in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Agriculture, Horticulture, Marketing and Cooperatives S Niranjan Reddy has requested Dileep Sanghani, Vice-Chairman, Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), to set up their manufacturing unit in southern Telangana. He said by doing so, the liquid nano urea developed by IFFCO could be supplied across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and AP, due to the well-connected national highways accessible from Telangana.

The Minister visited IFFCO’s manufacturing unit located at Kalol in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Saturday, where he studied the manufacturing process of bio-nano urea which was developed by Ramesh Raliya, the scientist behind the invention of liquid nano-urea. Felicitating Raliya for his achievement, Reddy greatly praised him for doing seven years of research in the US and coming back to India and doing further research at IFFCO, which culminated in the invention of nano urea.

The Minister observed that 1,50,000 bottles of 500 ml liquid nano urea were being produced at the plant, while the plant had a capacity to produce 67,000 tonnes of urea. Reddy assured IFFCO’s management that the State government was ready to provide land and other facilities if they decided to set up a plant in Telangana. Dileep Sanghani assured him that he would raise that prospect at the next IFFCO board meeting.