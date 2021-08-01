STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP Mahila Morcha holds social media seminar at Telangana office; Sambit Patra, Amit Malaviya attend 

BJP general secretary Dushyanth Kumar Gowtham said, "Had social media been there at the time of Independence, BJP would not have let Jawaharlal Nehru become the Prime Minister of India."

Members of BJP Mahila Morcha attend a workshop for the BJP’s media and social media in-charges, at the party’s office in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Members of BJP Mahila Morcha attend a workshop for the BJP’s media and social media in-charges, at the party’s office in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP Mahila Morcha held a workshop for the party’s national-level media and social media in-charges at the party State office on Saturday. The Karimnagar MP and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar delivered his maiden Hindi speech as participants from across the country attended the event.

BJP national official spokesperson Dr Sambit Patra and BJP IT Cell in-charge Amit Malaviya also participated in the workshop. BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan said that strengthening the social media wing was imperative for every political party. BJP vice-president DK Aruna said that she was unable to utilise social media during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which she unsuccessfully contested from Mahbubnagar. 

BJP general secretary and Mahila Morcha in-charge Dushyanth Kumar Gowtham said, “Had social media been there at the time of Independence, BJP would not have let Jawaharlal Nehru become the Prime Minister of India.” 

