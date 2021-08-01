Heavy inflows continue into Telangana hydel projects

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With heavy inflows into projects, the TS Genco on Friday generated 32.52 million units of power, which included 13.41 million units at Srisailam and 16.26 million units at Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP). TS Genco generated 553.56 million units of power via hydel projects from July 1 to 30.

Meanwhile, inflows continued to NSP, which is filled up to 85 per cent of its storage capacity at 6 pm on Saturday. The inflows to NSP was recorded at 4,54,734 cusecs and outflows was at 37,135 cusecs. As against its full storage capacity of 312.05 tmcft, the present storage in NSP is 270.87 tmcft.

The inflows to Srisailam was recorded at 5,31,774 cusecs and the outflows was recorded at 5,58,178 cusecs. The outflows from Almatti was recorded at 4.2 lakh cusecs and while the outflows from Narayanpur was recorded at 4,14,730 cusecs.