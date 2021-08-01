Maoist killed in exhange of fire with police in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire between the ultras and the police in Bodanalli forest area in Cherla mandal in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Sunday morning.

According to district SP Sunil Dutt, the police recovered one 303 rifle and two kits from the dead person. The police have intensified combing as several other Maoists had fled the scene.

The spot where the death occurred is close to Telangana-Chhatisgarh border. The SP said that of late combing has been intensified in view of Maoists' Martyrs' Week being observed,