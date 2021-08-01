STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

RPF cop saves woman’s life at Secunderabad railway station

Dinesh Singh, who was passing by, jumped to her rescue and pulled her out safely. 

Published: 01st August 2021 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

The woman, while rushing to board a moving train, slipped and accidentally fell in the gap and she was dragged a few feet.

The woman, while rushing to board a moving train, slipped and accidentally fell in the gap and she was dragged a few feet. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Swift action by a Railway Protection Force constable Dinesh Singh saved a woman passenger’s life when she fell in the gap between the platform and a moving train at the Secunderabad station, on Friday evening. The woman, while rushing to board a moving train, slipped and accidentally fell in the gap and she was dragged a few feet. Dinesh Singh, who was passing by, jumped to her rescue and pulled her out safely. 

Sharing the footage of the incident on Twitter, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture, G Kishan Reddy wrote, “Commend RPF’s Duty Constable Sri Dinesh Singh who acted swiftly to save the life of an elderly woman passenger who tried boarding a moving train at #Secunderabad Railway Station. His presence of mind & physical alacrity has saved a life, for which I extend my heartfelt appreciation.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Secunderabad railway station Railway Protection Force RPF constable Dinesh Singh Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp