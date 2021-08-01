RPF cop saves woman’s life at Secunderabad railway station

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Swift action by a Railway Protection Force constable Dinesh Singh saved a woman passenger’s life when she fell in the gap between the platform and a moving train at the Secunderabad station, on Friday evening. The woman, while rushing to board a moving train, slipped and accidentally fell in the gap and she was dragged a few feet. Dinesh Singh, who was passing by, jumped to her rescue and pulled her out safely.

Sharing the footage of the incident on Twitter, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture, G Kishan Reddy wrote, “Commend RPF’s Duty Constable Sri Dinesh Singh who acted swiftly to save the life of an elderly woman passenger who tried boarding a moving train at #Secunderabad Railway Station. His presence of mind & physical alacrity has saved a life, for which I extend my heartfelt appreciation.”