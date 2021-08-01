STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana cabinet constitutes panel to develop orphanages in state

The cabinet also directed the officials to get full details of the children who had been rendered orphans due to COVID-19.

Published: 01st August 2021 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana minister Sathyavathi Rathod

Telangana minister Sathyavathi Rathod (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state cabinet which met here on Sunday constituted a cabinet sub-committee headed by Women and Child Welfare minister Sathyavathi Rathod to make an action plan to develop orphanages in the state.

The other members of the committee are: T Harish Rao, P Sabita, T Srinivas Yadav, V Srinivasa Goud, Koppula Eeswar, G Kamalakar, A Indrakaran Reddy,  G Jagadish Reddy, Errabilli Dayakar and KT Rama Rao.  

The cabinet also directed the officials to get full details of the children who had been rendered orphans due to COVID-19. The cabinet, was discussing the incidence of COVID-19 vis-a-vis other states and preparedness to face the challenge if there is a resurgence of the pandemic.

The cabinet asked the officials to ensure that the seven medical colleges proposed to be set u in the state to start functioning from the next academic year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sathyavathi Rathod Telangana Telangana cabinet
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp