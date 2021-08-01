Telangana cabinet constitutes panel to develop orphanages in state

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state cabinet which met here on Sunday constituted a cabinet sub-committee headed by Women and Child Welfare minister Sathyavathi Rathod to make an action plan to develop orphanages in the state.

The other members of the committee are: T Harish Rao, P Sabita, T Srinivas Yadav, V Srinivasa Goud, Koppula Eeswar, G Kamalakar, A Indrakaran Reddy, G Jagadish Reddy, Errabilli Dayakar and KT Rama Rao.

The cabinet also directed the officials to get full details of the children who had been rendered orphans due to COVID-19. The cabinet, was discussing the incidence of COVID-19 vis-a-vis other states and preparedness to face the challenge if there is a resurgence of the pandemic.

The cabinet asked the officials to ensure that the seven medical colleges proposed to be set u in the state to start functioning from the next academic year.