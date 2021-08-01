Telangana got nine medical colleges in three years: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister For Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy tweeted on Saturday, July 31, 2021, that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre established 90 medical colleges in the country, over the last three years, of which nine are in Telangana.

Continuing the endeavor to strengthen our medical & health care infrastructure, the @narendramodi govt has established 90 medical colleges in the country during the last 3 years including 9 medical colleges in #Telangana.



Details: https://t.co/7DISyWvqVi pic.twitter.com/x9itANsjWu — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) July 31, 2021

In Telangana, of the nine colleges established, five are private. Of the remaining four, three are State government medical colleges at Siddipet, Nalgonda, Suryapet and one central institution — AIIMS Bibinagar. It may be mentioned here that the Central government has established 157 new medical colleges attached with district hospitals across the country, but none is in Telangana.

