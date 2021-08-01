Two children killed after van rams bike in Telangana

By Express News Service

JOGULAMBA GADWAL: In a tragic incident, a father lost both his children in a road accident on NH 44 after a DCM van rammed their bike on Saturday. Ravikumar was on his way to Kurnool along with his children Nikshita, 6, and Rishi, 9, when he suddenly noticed a van engaged in Haritha Haram work coming in the wrong direction near Uttarapur village of Undavalli mandal.

Even as he tried to move to the next lane, the van rammed the two-wheeler from behind and ran over the two children, killing them on the spot. The father sustained minor injuries. A case has been registered and investigation is on.