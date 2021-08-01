Women nail IPS training at Hyderabad's police academy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two women, Ranjitha Sharma and Shreya Gupta, topped the 2019-batch of IPS officers trained at Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Police Academy (SVP NPA) in Hyderabad. Sharma is also the first woman in IPS history to win the IPS association’s Sword of Honour, awarded for her performance in outdoor training.

In a virtual interaction with the probationers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Gupta with a ‘vanakkam’, as she has been allotted to the Tamil Nadu cadre. Shreya Gupta led the interaction, during which the Prime Minister spoke to eight probationers, including one from the Maldives.

He asked them about their interests, hobbies, ideas for police reforms and how they could use them in improving policing in the country and inspire others, especially women, to join the police force. “In tough and demanding jobs like policing, hobbies will prove to be one’s great strengths,” Modi said.