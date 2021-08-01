STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Women nail IPS training at Hyderabad's police academy

Shreya Gupta, IPS, led the interaction, during which the Prime Minister spoke to eight probationers, including one from the Maldives.

Published: 01st August 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

An IPS probationer speaks to the PM. (Photo | Express)

An IPS probationer speaks to the PM. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two women, Ranjitha Sharma and Shreya Gupta, topped the 2019-batch of IPS officers trained at Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Police Academy (SVP NPA) in Hyderabad. Sharma is also the first woman in IPS history to win the IPS association’s Sword of Honour, awarded for her performance in outdoor training.  

In a virtual interaction with the probationers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Gupta with a ‘vanakkam’, as she has been allotted to the Tamil Nadu cadre. Shreya Gupta led the interaction, during which the Prime Minister spoke to eight probationers, including one from the Maldives. 

He asked them about their interests, hobbies, ideas for police reforms and how they could use them in improving policing in the country and inspire others, especially women, to join the police force. “In tough and demanding jobs like policing, hobbies will prove to be one’s great strengths,” Modi said.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranjitha Sharma IPS Shreya Gupta IPS IPS Sword of Honour Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Police Academy SVP NPA Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp