Launch of Telangana government's Dalit Bandhu pilot in Huzurabad on August 16

A proposal for the creation of a Centre for Dalit Enterprises in all district headquarters to help Dalit entrepreneurs was also approved.

Published: 02nd August 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, asked the administration to be ready for launch of the pilot scheme. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Cabinet which met here on Sunday, August 1, 2021, fixed August 16 as the date for the launch of the Dalit Bandhu’s pilot project in Huzurabad, which will be going for a byelection in the near future. The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, asked the administration to be ready for launch of the pilot scheme. 

It was decided that Dalit Bandhu should have statutory backing by bringing in a legislation like the one that ensures that unspent funds meant for SCs’ welfare are carried forward to the following year’s budget.
Rao, speaking on Dalit Bandhu, said that SCs, who constituted 20 per cent of the population, owned only 13 lakh acres of land. “There can be no better indication of their poverty,” he said. The Cabinet approved his decision that if SCs form a group, they should get funding for a bigger unit under Dalit Bandhu. A proposal for creation of a Centre for Dalit Enterprises in all district headquarters to help Dalit entrepreneurs was also approved. 

By another decision, the Cabinet cleared a proposal to set up super-speciality hospitals at five locations in the State. The proposed locations are: Warangal, Chest Hospital premises at Sanath Nagar, Gaddi Annarama at LB Nagar, Telangana Institue of Medical Sciences (TIMS) at Gachibowli and Alwal in Secunderabad.All the super-speciality institutions in Hyderabad would be known as TIMS, followed by the name of their location, like TIMS Gachibowli, TIMS Sanath Nagar, etc. 

Cabinet nominates Kaushik Reddy for MLC post
The Cabinet nominated Padi Kaushik Reddy of Huzurabad, who recently defected from Congress to the TRS, to the Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota. This puts an end to the speculation that the TRS might field Reddy in Huzurabad bypoll

