MIM spars with TRS government over civic issues in Telangana's Bodhan

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Leaders of the AIMIM, which has a strong base in Nizamabad, Bodhan and Armoor, have lately been sparring with the TRS over civic issues.

On Saturday, July 30, 2021, the MIM councillors openly voiced their protest against the TRS-led State government, claiming that their divisions in the Bodhan Municipality were not being allocated funds for various works. In the past, MIM leaders had opposed local TRS MLA Shakeel’s attitude towards the party’s councillors and the divisions represented by them.

However, TRS chairperson and councillors had denied the MIM’s allegations.