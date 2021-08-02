Officials identify unfenced farm wells in Telangana's Karimnagar district

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Two days after a car plunged into an agricultural well, killing one person, on the outskirts of Chinnamulkanoor village in Chigurumamidi mandal, the authorities concerned have swung into action to identify open farm wells that pose a threat to motorists, in the mandal.

According to sources, the authorities have taken a serious view of the accident in which a retired sub-inspector, Papaiah Naik of Bheemdeverapalli, was killed. It may be mentioned here that Chinnamulkanoor is a village adopted by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

On Sunday, the mandal parishad authorities toured Chigurumamidi to identify open farm wells located by the roadside.“First we will identify all such agricultural wells that do not have proper protection walls in and then issue notices to the respective farmers,” Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) B Vijayalaxmi said.

Meanwhile, the farmers in Chigurumamidi mandal say that they do not have that much money to construct compound walls around agricultural wells. They are now requesting the government and the officials concerned to help them construct the protection walls.