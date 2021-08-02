Party meetings lay bare feuds among Telangana's Nizamabad Congress leaders

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Internal bickering among Nizamabad Congress leaders took centre-stage recently, during former MP and TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud’s visit to the district. Yashki Goud and TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud were accorded a grand reception by the District Congress Committee (DCC).

The DCC also organised a felicitation programme for the two leaders at a private function hall in Nizamabad. Leaders T Jeevan Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar and Sampath Kumar attended the programme. However, senior leaders P Sudharshan Reddy and Md Shabbir Ali steered clear of the function.

Later, another party leader Karunakar Reddy organised a separate felicitation programme for Yashki Goud at Yedapally village in Bodhan Assembly constituency. Sudharshan Reddy and Mahesh Kumar Goud gave this event a miss. It is learnt that Sudharshan Reddy’s supporters were not in favour of the programme.

According to sources, these senior leaders have not been getting along since 2018 and have had major differences during the 2018 Assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In the past, Yashki Goud had said that a few leaders of the party were not in favour of his candidature in the elections. But even after that, neither the TPCC nor the AICC took measures to resolve the differences between the party leaders.