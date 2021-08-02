STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Post UNESCO tag, land values near Telangana's Ramappa skyrocket

It is expected that the temple would soon become a buzzing tourism hotspot, even for visitors from abroad.

Published: 02nd August 2021 08:41 AM

A view of the Ramappa temple, which bagged the World Heritage Site tag on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

A view of the Ramappa temple, which bagged the World Heritage Site tag (File photo)

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

MULUGU: It is raining megabucks for those who happen to possess lands near Ramappa temple. After UNESCO accorded a ‘World Heritage Site’ status to the temple, which has come to be known by its sculptor Ramappa’s name, overnight, the lands nearby have become very precious.

The prices of land parcels at Palampet in Venkatapuram mandal of Mulugu district, where the temple is located, have nearly doubled, which is a stroke of luck for those who own lands there. It is expected that the temple would soon become a buzzing tourism hotspot, even for visitors from abroad. Agriculture land per acre in the region now costs Rs 40-50 lakh. By comparison, just a few days ago, the price was Rs 20-25 lakh per acre.

Even in Palampet village, the price has shot up to Rs 18-25 lakh per acre. For a distance of 6 km on either side of the road from Ramappa temple to Venkatapuram village, the land prices have skyrocketed. Syed Pasha, a resident of Palampet village, said that the prices of agricultural lands had doubled within a week of the temple securing the UNESCO tag. Now, retired government employees, including non-locals, are evincing an interest to invest in lands, particularly along the road from Palampet to Venkatapuram mandal headquarters.

Palampet gram panchayat (GP) Sarpanch Doli Rajitha said local farmers were showing an interest in selling their lands. Visitors to the temple are also approaching the farmers, expressing an interest in purchasing their land. 

“Those who want to buy our land appear to be interested in setting up their own businesses, like restaurants and hotels. This would help the local youths get jobs. For our gram panchayat too, the revenue would increase. The money we earn would be ploughed back into creating facilities for tourists and for the development of the village,” Rajitha said.

TAGS
Telangana Ramappa temple UNESCO Telangana land price Palampet land price Ramappa tourism Telangana tourism Mulugu land price
Comments

