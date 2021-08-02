Telangana BJP leader Eatala Rajender tests negative for Covid, likely to be discharged from hospital 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP leader Eatala Rajender is likely to be discharged from a private hospital on Monday, August 2, 2021, and would continue his padayatra in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency very soon, said sources.

Rajender was hospitalised after he fell sick during his padayatra at Veenavanka village of the poll-bound constituency. BJP MLAs T Raja Singh and M Raghunandan Rao visited Rajender at the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for mild cold, exhaustion and knee pain.

The leader has tested negative for Covid-19. “Eatala Rajender is doing better now. He is planning to resume his padayatra in the constituency as soon as possible,” informed Raja Singh.