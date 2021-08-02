Telangana cabinet forms sub-committee for orphanages

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over children who became orphans after losing their parents to Covid-19, the State Cabinet which met on Sunday asked the officials concerned to get full details of how many such children were there in the State and plan measures for their welfare. The State government should go to their rescue as they might be subjected to social discrimination and help them until they stand on their own feet, opined the Cabinet.

A sub-committee headed by Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod was constituted to make an assessment of how many orphanages were there in the state, their statuses, and whether they were in need of any further development. The committee will draw a plan to develop the orphanages. If there are any vacant school buildings, the orphans could be accommodated there and provided facilities so they can recover from their trauma.

Officials to visit hotspots

Taking note of the resurgence of Covid-19 in other parts of the country and abroad, the Cabinet reviewed the status of the pandemic in the State and the existing infrastructure available at the hospitals. It asked the officials to visit the districts where the incidence of Covid-19 was high and take measures to rein in the pandemic. A multi-speciality hospital will be set up at Patancheru for industrial workers and the general public. Each hospital should have all the specialities under one roof. The Cabinet asked the officials to prepare a plan to further develop NIMS and submit a report at the next Cabinet meeting. It was decided that the officials should take steps to start the seven medical colleges sanctioned across the state from the next academic year.

Loan waiver

The Cabinet approved a proposal to waive loans of up to Rs 50,000 availed by farmers, in accordance with the promise made by TRS during the Assembly elections. The government has already waived loans not crossing Rs 25,000. The waiver of loans below Rs 50,000 will begin on August 15 and continue till the end of the month.

SLBC tunnel works to resume

The State Cabinet cleared a proposal for resuming construction of the tunnel for Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) for taking water to Nalgonda district for drinking purposes. The Chief Minister asked the power utilities to provide the necessary power for the construction of the tunnel for SLBC. The Cabinet also decided to complete Udaya Samudram Lift Irrigation Scheme at the earliest.