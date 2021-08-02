STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana cabinet forms sub-committee for orphanages

The State government should go to their rescue as they might be subjected to social discrimination and help them until they stand on their own feet, opined the Cabinet.

Published: 02nd August 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

In this file photo used for representational purposes, orphanage children at an event organised by Kuaishou Technology.

In this file photo used for representational purposes, orphanage children at an event organised by Kuaishou Technology. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over children who became orphans after losing their parents to Covid-19, the State Cabinet which met on Sunday asked the officials concerned to get full details of how many such children were there in the State and plan measures for their welfare. The State government should go to their rescue as they might be subjected to social discrimination and help them until they stand on their own feet, opined the Cabinet.

A sub-committee headed by Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod was constituted to make an assessment of how many orphanages were there in the state, their statuses, and whether they were in need of any further development. The committee will draw a plan to develop the orphanages. If there are any vacant school buildings, the orphans could be accommodated there and provided facilities so they can recover from their trauma.

Officials to visit hotspots

Taking note of the resurgence of Covid-19 in other parts of the country and abroad, the Cabinet reviewed the status of the pandemic in the State and the existing infrastructure available at the hospitals. It asked the officials to visit the districts where the incidence of Covid-19 was high and take measures to rein in the pandemic. A multi-speciality hospital will be set up at Patancheru for industrial workers and the general public. Each hospital should have all the specialities under one roof. The Cabinet asked the officials to prepare a plan to further develop NIMS and submit a report at the next Cabinet meeting. It was decided that the officials should take steps to start the seven medical colleges sanctioned across the state from the next academic year. 

Loan waiver 

The Cabinet approved a proposal to waive loans of up to Rs 50,000 availed by farmers, in accordance with the promise made by TRS during the Assembly elections. The government has already waived loans not crossing Rs 25,000. The waiver of loans below Rs 50,000 will begin on August 15 and continue till the end of the month. 

SLBC tunnel works to resume

The State Cabinet cleared a proposal for resuming construction of the tunnel for Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) for taking water to Nalgonda district for drinking purposes. The Chief Minister asked the power utilities to provide the necessary power for the construction of the tunnel for SLBC. The Cabinet also decided to complete Udaya Samudram Lift  Irrigation Scheme at the earliest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod Telangana cabinet Srisailam Left Bank Canal SLBC Telangana orphanage Covid 19 orphans
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp