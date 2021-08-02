Why just Muslim Women Rights Day, asks AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi strongly criticised the decision of the Union government to celebrate ‘Muslim Women Rights Day’. “If the day was being observed to empower women, then why is there a Muslim tag,” he wondered.

Speaking to the media at Darussalam, he asked why the Modi-led government was celebrating just Muslim Women Rights Day. “What about the empowerment of Hindu, Dalit and OBC women,” he asked. The Hyderabad MP said that the Triple Talaq law, which was passed a year ago, was against the principles of equality and demonises Muslims. “This law is unconstitutional and has been challenged in the Supreme Court,” he added.

Commenting on the Pegasus row, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi reiterated his demand for a debate on the subject in Parliament. He said, “Is the Central government afraid of having a debate on Pegasus in Parliament? What are you trying to hide?”