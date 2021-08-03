Extend Dalit Bandhu to all weaker sections: BJP to TRS government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that there has been a demand from the public on social media for him to resign in the interest of the development of weaker sections, BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Monday, August 2, 2021, said that he would resign from his post, if Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao chalked out a scheme for the welfare of SCs, STs, BCs and EBCs in Goshamahal constituency. Raja Singh is the second such MLA who has offered to tender his resignation after the State government selected the Huzurabad constituency for the launching of Dalit Bandhu’s pilot project.

In a statement, Raja Singh said that the CM planned to win the ensuing Huzurabad byelection by offering thousands of crores of rupees, and planned to give gifts to SCs. He added that the CM is reminded of SC, ST, and BCs only when there is a byelection.

“There is a demand from people asking me to resign in want of such gifts in the constituency. Hence, I am also ready to resign. Please come up with a scheme for SCs, STs, BCs and EBCs and give Rs10 lakh to each family.

I will resign, after you announce a package, by persuading my party high command. You (CM) could deploy all your police force to my constituency and even then see who would win in the by-election,” Raja Singh said. He said that the CM had made tall claims of sanctioning funds to his constituency, but granted none.