STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Extend Dalit Bandhu to all weaker sections: BJP to TRS government

In a statement, BJP MLA Raja Singh said that CM K Chandrasekhar Rao planned to win the ensuing Huzurabad byelection by offering thousands of crores of rupees, and planned to give gifts to SCs.

Published: 03rd August 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh said the CM is reminded of SC, ST, and BCs only when there is a byelection.

Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh said the CM is reminded of SC, ST, and BCs only when there is a byelection. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that there has been a demand from the public on social media for him to resign in the interest of the development of weaker sections, BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Monday, August 2, 2021, said that he would resign from his post, if Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao chalked out a scheme for the welfare of SCs, STs, BCs and EBCs in Goshamahal constituency. Raja Singh is the second such MLA who has offered to tender his resignation after the State government selected the Huzurabad constituency for the launching of Dalit Bandhu’s pilot project.

In a statement, Raja Singh said that the CM planned to win the ensuing Huzurabad byelection by offering thousands of crores of rupees, and planned to give gifts to SCs. He added that the CM is reminded of SC, ST, and BCs only when there is a byelection.

“There is a demand from people asking me to resign in want of such gifts in the constituency. Hence, I am also ready to resign. Please come up with a scheme for SCs, STs, BCs and EBCs and give Rs10 lakh to each family.

I will resign, after you announce a package, by persuading my party high command. You (CM) could deploy all your police force to my constituency and even then see who would win in the by-election,” Raja Singh said. He said that the CM had made tall claims of sanctioning funds to his constituency, but granted none.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP MLA T Raja Singh Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Dalit Bandhu scheme Huzurabad byelection bypoll
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp