Fully vaccinated: Rajannapet village in Telangana's Sircilla district sets example

The universal vaccination status was completed via four-day marathon vaccine drive which ended on July 31.

Published: 03rd August 2021 09:49 AM

A health official displays a Covishield vaccine.

A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a unique effort, a group of civil society groups came together to ensure that a village in Telangana gets fully vaccinated. The initiative was overseen by Project Madad, which is a citizens’ initiative, in partnership with Light A Life - A First American India Foundation, Ripples of Kindness Foundation and CallHealth who together managed to vaccinate 1,328 adults in the village of Rajannapet in Sircilla district.

The village which has a population of 2,253 individuals had roughly 1,800 eligible candidates. Of these, 300 were previously vaccinated by the government drivers, and the rest were vaccinated by the civil society groups. The universal vaccination status was completed via four-day marathon vaccine drive which ended on July 31.

