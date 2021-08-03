STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Godavari River Management Board told to prepare detailed plan by Jal Shakti Ministry

The Jal Shakti joint-secretary wanted the Board to take pro-active action to ensure that the terms of the gazette notification were implemented in letter and spirit, within the timelines prescribed.

Published: 03rd August 2021

Godavari flood water at Dowleswaram Barrage in East Godavari district.

Godavari flood water at Dowleswaram Barrage in East Godavari district.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a letter written to Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) chairman on July 28, Jal Shakti joint-secretary Sanjay Awasthi said that a detailed plan of action, providing dates and other relevant information, needed to be prepared urgently and shared with the Ministry before August 2. The joint-secretary wanted the Board to take pro-active action to ensure that the terms of the gazette notification were implemented in letter and spirit, within the timelines prescribed.

Meanwhile, after Telangana Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar wrote a letter to the GRMB chairman stating that a full board meeting of GRMB should be convened prior to the coordination committee meeting, GRMB member-secretary BP Pandey responded to the official. Pandey replied that after operationalisation of various clauses in the gazette in the coordination committee meeting, a board meeting of the GRMB would be held.

