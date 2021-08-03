STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Kin of Telangana graduate who killed self get Rs 2 lakh

Telangana BJP leader Gangadi Krishna Reddy alleged that the State government was responsible for Shabbir’s unfortunate death.

Published: 03rd August 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A day after a young graduate killed himself by jumping in front of a moving train at Jammikunta mandal, the BJP leaders met his family members and expressed condolences. BJP leaders, led by party district president Gangadi Krishna Reddy and former MLA Bodige Shobha, handed over a cheque of `2 lakh to the bereaved family, on Monday. 

Speaking on the occasion, Gangadi Krishna Reddy alleged that the State government was responsible for Shabbir’s unfortunate death. It may be recalled that Shabbir, an active participant in the Statehood movement, was reportedly upset over the lack of employment opportunities in the State. Meanwhile, the BJP leaders demanded that the TRS government announce an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the kin of the deceased person. “The government should also provide a job to one of Shabbir’s relatives and allot a 2BHK for his family members,” they added. 

Pointing out that the people of Telangana region took part in the Statehood movement with a hope that the new government, which comes to power after the AP bifurcation, will be able to provide them neelu, nidhulu and niyamakalu (water, resources and jobs), former MLA Bodige Shobha alleged that the pink party failed to do anything for the citizens.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana suicides Telangana BJP Gangadi Krishna Reddy ex MLA Bodige Shobha Telangana student ex gratia
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp