Kin of Telangana graduate who killed self get Rs 2 lakh

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A day after a young graduate killed himself by jumping in front of a moving train at Jammikunta mandal, the BJP leaders met his family members and expressed condolences. BJP leaders, led by party district president Gangadi Krishna Reddy and former MLA Bodige Shobha, handed over a cheque of `2 lakh to the bereaved family, on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Gangadi Krishna Reddy alleged that the State government was responsible for Shabbir’s unfortunate death. It may be recalled that Shabbir, an active participant in the Statehood movement, was reportedly upset over the lack of employment opportunities in the State. Meanwhile, the BJP leaders demanded that the TRS government announce an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the kin of the deceased person. “The government should also provide a job to one of Shabbir’s relatives and allot a 2BHK for his family members,” they added.

Pointing out that the people of Telangana region took part in the Statehood movement with a hope that the new government, which comes to power after the AP bifurcation, will be able to provide them neelu, nidhulu and niyamakalu (water, resources and jobs), former MLA Bodige Shobha alleged that the pink party failed to do anything for the citizens.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)