STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Number of Assembly seats in Telangana and Andhra to be readjusted only after 2026: Centre

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed this to Congress member A Revanth Reddy during question hour in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday

Published: 03rd August 2021 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai speaks in Lok Sabha during the budget session of Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday.

This was revealed by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (File Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The number of Assembly seats in the sibling states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be increased only after 2026. The delimitation of Assembly seats in AP and Telangana will not be taken up along with Jammu and Kashmir.
 
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed this to Congress member A Revanth Reddy during question hour in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

"The total number of seats in the Assembly of each state will be readjusted after the first Census is published post the year 2026," the minister told Revanth Reddy.

The Congress member wanted to know whether the central government was planning to undertake simultaneous delimitation of constituencies in Telangana alongside Jammu and Kashmir.

Nityanand Rai said, "Section 26(1) of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, inter-alia states that “Subject to the provisions contained in article 170 of the Constitution and without prejudice to section 15 of this Act, the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the successor states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana shall be increased from 175 and 119 to 225 and 153, respectively. As per Article 170(3) of the Constitution, the total number of seats in the Assembly of each state will be readjusted after the first Census is published post the year 2026."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp