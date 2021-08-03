Number of Assembly seats in Telangana and Andhra to be readjusted only after 2026: Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The number of Assembly seats in the sibling states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be increased only after 2026. The delimitation of Assembly seats in AP and Telangana will not be taken up along with Jammu and Kashmir.



Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed this to Congress member A Revanth Reddy during question hour in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

"The total number of seats in the Assembly of each state will be readjusted after the first Census is published post the year 2026," the minister told Revanth Reddy.

The Congress member wanted to know whether the central government was planning to undertake simultaneous delimitation of constituencies in Telangana alongside Jammu and Kashmir.

Nityanand Rai said, "Section 26(1) of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, inter-alia states that “Subject to the provisions contained in article 170 of the Constitution and without prejudice to section 15 of this Act, the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the successor states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana shall be increased from 175 and 119 to 225 and 153, respectively. As per Article 170(3) of the Constitution, the total number of seats in the Assembly of each state will be readjusted after the first Census is published post the year 2026."